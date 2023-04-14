Provide better services to public: SP K Srujana

Gadwal: Superintendent of Police K Srujana on Thursday advised the district police officers to provide better services to the public.

"Police officials should work continuously with a plan of action in each case, from registration to chargesheet everything should be thoroughly researched and finalised." At a review meeting on pending cases, the SP sought details of grave and non-grave in the under investigation cases. She explained how investigation should be done; what aspects should be probed and other aspects.

She said quality investigation should be done in every case. The pending theft cases should be investigated quickly. Use cutting edge technology in handling cases; innovative thoughts should be incorporated in the investigation.

The SP advised SLS to monitor data entry in CCTNS daiy; non-bailable warrants should be executed quickly. Extensive awareness programmes should be conducted in villages on control of road accidents and cyber crimes. She suggested to the traffic CI to make arrangements to paint traffic signals where required on NH-44. Sign boards, barricade, rumbles and minor works should be taken up immediately. Proactive patrolling with blue colt should be done in urban and rural areas.

The SP urged officials to work hard to serve the public. She suggested to officials to be friendly with every complainant who comes to stations. "Conduct transparent investigation on every complaint and take immediate action as per law." AO Sathish Kumar, SB CI Shiva Kumar, DCRB CI Srinivas, CCS CI Venkateswarlu, Gadwal CI Chandra Sekhar and Alampur CI Surya Naik, RI Nagesh and all SIs in district attended.