Provide compensation of Rs 10K per acre to farmers: Vinod Kumar

Sircilla: Former Karimnagar MP B Vinod Kumar has demanded the government to provide compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre to the farmers whose crops were lost due to hailstorm. After inspecting the rice crops damaged due to hailstorm in Pothugal, Sewalal Tanda, Gannevanipalli and Tangallapalli mandals he spoke to the media here on Tuesday.

Earlier, he visited the family of Elsani Ellaiah, who died on Sunday after encountering a broken tree and an electric pole due to hailstorm in Mustabad mandal centre. Apart from the government providing Rs 10 lakhs to the family of the deceased, the District Collector was informed that farmer insurance was provided to the deceased during the previous BRS government. “The farmer’s family should be given Rs 5 lakhs of Rythu Bhima immediately,” said Kumar.

The former MP said that the farmers worked hard and spent thousands of rupees to cultivate the crops. “They are now crying because of the hailstorm. The government should respond immediately to give immediate crop loss compensation of Rs 10,000 per acre,” he said.

Meanwhile, the District Collector and District SP have been requested to immediately withdraw the cases filed against the farmers of Gannevanipalli who used motors in the canals to irrigate the crop fields.

“Farmers are lamenting that the BRS’s Rythu Rajyam is gone. CM Revanth Reddy and Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy should respond to this issue immediately and take steps to remove the cases against the farmers,” he said.

“In this Yasangi season, the paddy crops cultivated in the last month of January are in the final stage. It is possible that if the government supplies electricity without cuts, the crops will not dry up,” added the former MP.