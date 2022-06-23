Provide Rythu Bandhu amount to farmers, demands Congress

Nizamabad: District Congress leaders Wednesday demanded that the State government release Dalit Bandhu amount to the farmers without delay.

Muppa Gangareddy, chairman of district Kisan Congress Committee, said that the farmers are suffering financially as the State government has not provided "Rythu Bandhu financial assistance even after the start of the kharif season.

Gangareddy met Additional Collector Chitramishra and submitted a petition asking the State government to provide investment assistance to farmers for monsoon crops as soon as possible.

Gangareddy said the money should also be released for grain purchased during the Rabi season also. Gangareddy demanded that the the State government also pay a bonus quintal in addition to the minimum support price announced by the Central government for all crops cultivated by farmers.

District NSUI president Venu Raj, former BC cell presidents Shekhar Gowd, Venkat Reddy, Santosh Reddy, LIC Gangadhar, Muthyamreddy, Sailu and others were present on the occasion.