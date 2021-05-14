Provide special incentives to corona warriors: MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Karimnagar: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Central government is ready to provide necessary assistance if the State government submits a proper report on corona cases and deaths.

He visited government hospital here on Thursday and instructed the authorities to manage corona ward in a better way and to provide quality medical care to the patients. He also inspected PSA Oxygen Plant that was recently set up here with PM Cares funding and enquired about the plant performance.

The hospital staff discussed the problems they have been facing with the MP and expressed ire for the workload due to insufficient staff. Responding to this, Sanjay Kumar immediately suggested recruiting up to 20 medical personnel on a temporary basis and promised three-month salary in advance to those, who come forward.

Speaking on the occasion, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said staff shortage in all hospitals across the State was severe and directed the authorities to fill the vacancies immediately.

"As many as 50,000 doctors and medical staff have been notified for appointments but the State government informed that no one came forward." Hence, he suggested that appointments should be made on a permanent basis rather than for a three-month contract. Frontline warriors, including medical personnel, police and sanitation workers, are risking their lives to fight with Covid-19 and urged the State government to provide them with necessary facilities, amenities and incentives.

The MP said the Modi government had sanctioned and funded for the construction of five oxygen plants in Telangana in December 2020 itself, including the construction of an oxygen plant at Karimnagar Hospital. He said the Central government would extend all possible assistance to the State government in the matter of Remdesivir injections, oxygen cylinders etc. required for corona treatment.

Bandi Sanjay advised people not to come out unless it is necessary and people should take mandatory precautions while coming out.