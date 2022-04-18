Pub drugs case: Police to produce accused before court

Hyderabad: The Banjara Hills police will produce the two main accused Abhishek and Anil before Nampally Court on Monday. The police have taken the two accused to Osmania hospital for medical check-up of the duo before handing over them to the court. It is said that the two were taken into 4-day custodial remand for questioning over the drugs that were found in Pudding and Mink pub during the raids by the police. The Nampally Court on April 11 permitted the Banjara Hills police to take the two accused into custody for 4-days for questioning. The Banjara Hills police on Friday will grill the two accused Anil and Abhishek over the drugs peddlers and the source of supply. It is the second day of the questioning of 4-day custodial The police is believed to have grilled the duo but were satisfied with the lame replies from the accused. The police is likely to question Anil over his relations with the drug peddlers. They are also likely to grill on Goa travels drugs issue.

