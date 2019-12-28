Public always with TRS, says Minister Jagadish Reddy

Miryalguda (Nalgonda): The people of Telangana State are always with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in every election since the formation of separate State, said Energy Minster G Jagadish Reddy.

Speaking with the media along with local MLA Bhaskar Rao here on Saturday, the Minister said the Nalgonda district, once considered a Congress stronghold, has become care of address for the pink party within a span of six years with the collective efforts of the TRS leaders.

Congress and BJP announced their victory in Huzurnagar bypoll well in advance, but the people of the constituency inclined towards the TRS, which they believed can develop the constituency in all aspects practically.

The Minister asserted that even though several leaders from Congress and other parties became Ministers from Nalgonda district, but the district could not witness any progress during their tenure. Nalgonda was progressed rapidly in the present government only, he stated.

Jagadish Reddy urged the people of Miryalguda town to support TRS candidates in the ensuing municipal elections to witness more development and to encourage local MLA Bhaskar Rao, who often meets Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao with pleas for constituency development.

The State government has been implementing innovative schemes for the development of the State and welfare of the people, which are not been implementing in the native States of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Opposition party leader Sonia Gandhi.

Later, along with Nagarjuana Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah and MP Badugula Lingaiah Yadav, Minister Jagadish Reddy released water to flood canal from Nagarjuna Sagar project at Puliya thanda of Peddavoora mandal in the district.

Minister Reddy said flood canal provides irrigation facility to 80,000 acres of land and will fill 27 major village ponds under Nagarjuna Sagar constituency and Madugulapally of Nalgonda constituency. He urged the farmers to use the water properly to get better yields.