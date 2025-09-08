Public Health and Civic Concerns Plague Dharoor Mandal, Says CPM

Gadwal: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has demanded that the government take immediate steps to resolve pressing public issues in Dharoor Mandal. CPM district committee member Upper Narasimha made the appeal on Monday while launching a local survey on community problems, beginning from Kurva Street in Dharoor.

Speaking to the media, Narasimha criticized the lack of a proper drainage system in the mandal headquarters, which has led to wastewater overflowing onto the streets, causing health hazards, disputes among families, and even accidents. He added that vacant plots and open lands had become overgrown with bushes, creating breeding grounds for snakes, poisonous insects, and mosquitoes, leading to frequent illnesses among residents.

He alleged that while many poor families had not constructed individual toilets, some middlemen falsely claimed otherwise and misappropriated government funds. He further pointed out that the public water tanks were not being cleaned weekly, resulting in contaminated drinking water. Additionally, anti-mosquito spraying was not being carried out effectively.

Highlighting social concerns, Narasimha said that despite a Dalit population of over 3,000 in the mandal headquarters, only one 20-gunta burial ground was available, and that too was gradually being encroached upon. He added that poor families were being deprived of Indiramma housing benefits and alleged political interference in the implementation of welfare schemes.

Residents also complained about severe dust pollution on the bypass road, which was affecting elderly people, pregnant women, and children. Narasimha said that while the official old-age pension amount was ₹2,016, beneficiaries were receiving only ₹2,000.

Turning to health facilities, he criticized the government hospital for not stocking enough medicines, forcing patients to purchase them from outside. He also demanded that the newly constructed bus stand, which remains unused, be brought into public service immediately.

On sanitation issues, Narasimha observed that panchayat workers were not being recruited in proportion to the village population, leaving the sanitation system in disarray. The absence of a dedicated dumping yard was leading to garbage being burnt in the open, adding to air pollution and further health risks.

Farmers raised their own concerns during the survey, stating that tenant farmers were being denied urea fertilizer. Fertilizer distribution was being restricted to only those with passbooks, leaving tenant cultivators at a disadvantage.

Narasimha assured that CPM would continue its study of public issues across different villages in Dharoor mandal and would mobilize people to launch struggles to resolve these problems.

Local leaders Mekala Narasimha, Mosha, Anjaneyulu, Thimmappa, Ramu, Krishna and others participated in the program.