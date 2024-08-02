Pull out all stops to amp up clean & green drive in State: CS to DCs

Hyderabad : State Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari has directed the District Collectors to make elaborate arrangements for the “Swatchadanam – Pachhadanam” (Cleanliness and Greenery) programme to be held between August 5 and 9 in the State. This program is being launched to solve the civic problems in rural and urban areas. The Chief Secretary held a video conference with all the Collectors on Thursday.

She said that under the programme, saplings must not only be planted but steps should be taken for ensuring survival of the plant. The authorities should pay attention to mosquito menace, measures to prevent infectious diseases, maintenance of water conservation pits and also create awareness on potholes, she said.

The CS said plans have been made to make each day special in this five-day programme and the details have already been sent to the Collectors. Holding rallies with the participation of the people and organising various competitions for the students will be taken up on August 5.



Secretary, Forest Department, Ahmed Nadeem, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department secretary Lokesh Kumar, Panchayat Raj Rural Development commissioner Anita Ramachandran, HMDA commissioner Sarfraz Ahmed and others participated.

