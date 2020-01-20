Pulse polio drive held in Telangana State

Hyderabad: Pulse polio drive was held in all districts of Telangana on Sunday. Governor, Ministers, legislators, IAS officers and senior officials took part and administered polio drops to children aged between 0 to 5 years.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan participated in the event at Raj Bhavan and administered polio drops to a few children at her official residence to mark the occasion. She also exhorted people to ensure pulse polio drops to their children on time to prevent future problems.

Nursing students and teachers, Asha workers etc., deputed at polio booths gave oral vaccine ( two drops) to each child, who were brought to the booth by parents and relatives.

Authorities had identified 38 lakh children in Telangana, who have to be given the vaccine in the course the three-four days starting from Sunday.

In Hyderabad polling booths were kept in various places, near hospitals, bus and railway stations to administer the vaccine.

Of the 5 lakh children targeted, over 4.48 lakh were administered with the vaccine on Sunday. Hyderabad district health officials said that they will complete vaccination of the remaining 48,000 children over the next two to three days by house-to-house visits.

Meanwhile, AP MLA Roja took part in the polio drive in Hyderabad. She visited an Anganwadi Centre in Hyderabad and also administered the vaccine to a few children, who were present at the centre at that time.