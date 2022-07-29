Pungent comment against President: BJP men burn Sonia's effigies

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP on Thursday strongly protested against the unsavoury comments made by Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury against President Droupadi Murmu, describing her as "Rashtra Patni."

Following a call given by BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the party leaders and cadre organised State-wide protests and burnt effigies of Congress president Sonia Gandhi. They alleged that the Congress had always looked down upon the poor, Dalits and Adivasis right from the beginning and was not able to digest an Adivasi woman becoming the President of the country. "Chowdhury's comments against Murmu are nothing but an insult to the people of the entire country," said the BJP leaders.

At the Exhibition Grounds here, BJP SC Morcha activists, led by their State president Hussain Naik burnt an effigy of Sonia Gandhi and raised slogans against the Congress party.