Put brakes on movement of migrants, Centre tells States

Hyderabad: Taking a serious view of the reports reaching it, the Centre has made it clear to the State governments not to allow the interstate movement of labourers. Also, warned of stringent action against owners asking students and labourers to vacate their properties.

According to the Union Home Ministry statement, on Sunday, the Union Cabinet Secretary and the ministry are in constant touch with State Chief Secretaries and DGPs.

The Union Cabinet Secretary and Union Home Secretary have held video conferences twice, on Saturday and Sunday, with the State Chief Secretaries and DGPs and clear instructions were given, it said.

It acknowledged that, by and large, there has been the effective implementation of guidelines across all States and the UTs and the essential supplies have also been maintained.

The situation is being monitored round the clock and necessary measures are taken as required, the ministry said. However, there has been a movement of migrant workers in some parts of the country.

Against this backdrop, directions were issued that district and state borders should be effectively sealed. Also, States were directed, to ensure there is no movement of people across cities or on highways and the only movement of goods should be allowed.

Further, it asked the State officials that the District Collector and Magistrate, and the District Superintendents of Police should be made personally responsible for the implementation, as the lockdown directions have been issued under the Disaster Management Act, the Central official stressed.

The Centre told the State officials that adequate arrangements for food and shelter of poor and needy, including migrant labourers be made at the place of their work.

For this, the Centre on Saturday had issued orders for use of SDRF funds for this purpose and sufficient funds are available with States under this head.

Further, the State officials have been also told to ensure timely payment of wages to labourers at their place of work during the period of lockdown without any cut.

House rent should not be demanded from the labourers for this period. Action should be taken against those who are asking labourers or students to vacate the premises.

Those who have violated the lockdown and travelled during the period of lockdown will be subject to a minimum of 14 days of quarantine in government quarantine facilities. Detailed instructions on monitoring of such persons during quarantine have been issued to States.

It was impressed upon all the States that three weeks of strict enforcement is essential to containing the spread of coronavirus, in the interest of everyone.