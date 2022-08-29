Puvvada pitches for eco-friendly festival

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Monday urged people use eco-friendly Ganesh idols made of clay during this Ganesh Chathurthi festival. He took part in a programme and districted clay idols to the public here.

Speaking on the occasion, he stressed the immediate need to protect environment from harmful practices such as use of plastic and chemicals either in daily activities or during special occasion.

He also pleaded for use of natural colours instead of chemical materials. He said the State government was taking up the green cause in a big way and distribution clay idols for the past eight years. Mayor P Neeraja, Corporater K Murali, SBIT College Chairman RJC Krishna, P Nagaraju and others participated in the programme.