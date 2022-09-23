Pvt schools demand Telangana government to reduce Dasara holidays

Hyderabad: As many holidays were given to educational institutions due to incessant rains and floods this academic year, students have being lacking being in their syllabus as their portion has not being completed yet. The Education department declared Dasara holidays for 14 days that is from September 26 to October 9. Hence, the Telangana Recognised Schools Management Association (TRSMA) and private schools submitted a representation to the Education department on Thursday demanding to reduce the Dasara holidays, especially for class 9 and class 10.

Yadagiri Shekar Rao, state president, TRSMA, said, "students are lacking behind in their syllabus as many holidays were declared due to incessant rains and floods, screening of Gandhi cinema for the students, national integration day celebrations and bandhs by various student organisations. Students have already being struggling and lacking behind in their syllabus since the last two years, suffered, and at this giving 14 days holidays is not a right decision. The State government and the Education department must rethink about this and reduce the holidays."

"It will be better if the Education department reduce the Dasara holidays in order to compensate the loss of working days. The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana also demanded to reduce the holidays but the Education department have ignored the plea," said a private school teacher.

"It will be difficult for the teachers to complete the syllabus if there is a frequent shutdown of the schools. It will also be difficult for the class 9 and 10 students also as it a very crucial part of their career. Many private schools have also planned to cut second and fourth Saturday holidays for higher class students," said Shiva Rama Krishna, a correspondent of St. Sai High School.