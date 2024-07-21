Python Spotted in Nagarkurnool District Center

Nagar kurnool: Residents of a local colony identified a python in front of the old goods warehouse near Ravi Theatre on Sripuram Road in the Nagarkurnool district center.

The sighting of a python in the heart of the district center has caused concern among the local residents. They are anxious and wondering how it Came there. The residents have urged the forest officials to respond promptly, capture the python, and release it back into the wild.








