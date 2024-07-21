  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Python Spotted in Nagarkurnool District Center

Python Spotted in Nagarkurnool District Center
x
Highlights

Residents of a local colony identified a python in front of the old goods warehouse near Ravi Theatre on Sripuram Road in the Nagarkurnool district center.

Nagar kurnool: Residents of a local colony identified a python in front of the old goods warehouse near Ravi Theatre on Sripuram Road in the Nagarkurnool district center.

The sighting of a python in the heart of the district center has caused concern among the local residents. They are anxious and wondering how it Came there. The residents have urged the forest officials to respond promptly, capture the python, and release it back into the wild.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X