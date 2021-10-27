QR code released inviting donations for Yadadri temple gopuram gold plating

The temple officials on Wednesday released a QR code, inviting donations for Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri. Now, devotees who willing to donate money can make digital payments by scanning the code.



Releasing the QR code, the temple executive officer N Geetha said that it was Chief Minister's decision to involve the devotees in gold plating of temple gopuram. Around 125 kg of gold is required for the gold plating. "Devotees can donate the money through all payments apps such as Phonepe, Google Pay, PayTM and other apps.

Earlier, the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced his contribution of 1.16 kg of gold and also directed every gram panchayat in the state to contribute money even if it is just Rs 11. Following the CM's path, public representatives and businessmen announced their contribution for the temple gopuram gold plating.