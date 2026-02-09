Quack's clinic raided, drugs seized

Hyderabad/Karimnagar: Officialsof the Drugs Control Administration raided a quack's clinic in Karimnagar district and seized drugs illegally stocked for sale.

Shahnawaz Qasim, Director General, Drugs Control Administration, said on Sunday that acting on credible information, officials raided the premises of quack Vemula Sai Krishna at Hima Bindu First Aid Centre, Gattubuthkur Village, Gangadhara Mandal.

Sai Krishna was conducting clinical practice without proper qualifications. During the raid, DCA officials detected 73 varieties of medicines, including 19 varieties of physicians’ samples, antibiotics, steroids, analgesics, antihypertensive drugs, and anti-ulcer drugs, among others, stocked at the premises without a drug licence.

The DCA officials detected several antibiotics, Cefotaxime, Cefpodoxime and Cefixime, at the clinic during the raid. The indiscriminate sale of antibiotics by unqualified persons may have disastrous consequences on public health, including the emergence of Antimicrobial Resistance, said the Director General.

Qasim revealed that officials also found steroids at the clinic of the quack. Misusing steroids can have serious health consequences, including immune system suppression, hormonal imbalances, muscle and bone weakness, cardiovascular problems, and psychological effects. The indiscriminate use of steroids poses significant risks to public health.

S Umarani, Drugs Inspector, Karimnagar, carried out the raid under the supervision of Sri K. Dass, Assistant Director, Karimnagar. DCA officers lifted the samples for analysis.

Further investigation will be carried out, and action will be taken as per the law against all offenders.

The DCA has warned that wholesalers/dealers supplying medicines to quacks, other unqualified persons, and unlicensed shops, who are found stocking and selling drugs without a valid drug license, shall be liable for penal action under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Stringent action shall be initiated against such wholesalers/dealers involved in unauthorised and illegal supply chains.

"All wholesalers/dealers are mandatorily directed to ensure that medicines are supplied only to entities holding a valid drug license issued by the competent licensing authority. It is the responsibility of every wholesaler/dealer to verify and maintain records of the validity of drug licenses of recipient establishments before effecting supplies. Non-compliance in this regard will attract strict action as per law," the DCA Director General said.

The DCA issues drug licenses for the stocking and selling of medicines in accordance with the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Stocking drugs for sale without a drug license is punishable under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, with imprisonment for up to five years.