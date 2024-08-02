Quality Education Must be Provided to Students

Gadwal: All Students Must Wear Uniforms - District Collector B.M. Santosh On Friday, District Collector B. M. Santosh conducted a surprise inspection at the government high school in Anantapur village, Gadwal Mandal. During the inspection, the Collector assessed the learning abilities of the 10th-grade students. Expressing dissatisfaction over the students not reading their textbooks properly, he instructed the teachers to ensure that all students receive quality education. He was particularly displeased with the lack of uniformity in student attire and directed that all students must wear uniforms daily. He suggested that each student should be immediately provided with two sets of uniforms tailored to their measurements.

The Collector also reviewed the student attendance register and questioned the headmaster about the low attendance rates. He advised conducting parents' meetings to encourage parents not to send their children to work in the fields and to ensure their regular school attendance.

Conduct Dry Day Every Friday to Undertake Sanitation Work...

Given the current monsoon season, the Collector emphasized the need to focus on sanitation work to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases in the villages. He directed that measures be taken to ensure no water stagnates on the roads, and that bleaching powder is regularly sprinkled in drains and pits to control mosquito breeding. To prevent drinking water contamination, he advised chlorination. He also recommended conducting a "Dry Day" every Friday to undertake cleanliness activities. ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers were instructed to conduct daily fever surveys and provide medicines.