Question mark over PM inaugurating Yadadri

Hyderabad: With the date for inauguration of the renovated Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Yadadri fast approaching, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would visit the temple to review the arrangements for the Maha Sudarshana Yagam and Samprokshanam.

Though the Chief Minister has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for inauguration; it remains to be seen whether or not Modi would be attending the inauguration function. The temple authorities have planned a week-long celebration starting from March 22.



Nearly 10,000 Rithviks would perform Maha Sudarshana Yagam in 1,008 yagna kundas under the supervision of Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Many priests from different parts of the country are being invited for the Samprokshanam and Ankurarpanam. According to sources, works pertaining to Garbha Gudi, Pushkarini, Kalyanakatta, queue complex, and prasadam counter hall were completed. However, the authorities said that the new fly-over works were yet to be completed and it was still on piers.

The authorities said that the cable for the flyover has to come from London and it is expected to be completed by February 20. There are other minor issues like no washroom facilities on the hill but the authorities said that temporary and makeshift washrooms can be made available. There is no bus stand on the hill and the works were still going on. The new ghat road is yet to be completed but this will not be a big issue as the old road can be used, they said.

