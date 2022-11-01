Quit please, voters ask TRS MLAs

Hyderabad: The Munugodu bypoll has now brought in a new problem for the TRS MLAs.

It is learnt that about six MLAs who are busy campaigning in Munugodu have received phone calls from some people in their constituencies suggesting that they too resign so that the constituency can get a series of developmental activities and the voters can make some quick money. It is said that the callers include ward members.

A caller from Katreyal village in the Medak Assembly constituency represented by Padma Devender Reddy is said to have asked her about the prospects of the pink party. When she responded saying TRS would win, the caller reportedly said, "You will be doing a great help to Katreyal village development if you can resign." The MLA immediately disconnected the phone. One caller from Nawabpet S Ashok in the Narsapur constituency called C Madan Reddy and asked: "Sir, are we winning? If you can resign, we can also develop."

Taken aback, the TRS leader said there was no need for his resignation.



Zaheerabad MLA K Manik Rao got a call from a ward member from Maniyarpally Akram Shah, who said, "One small request... don't mind, if you can resign we will get benefitted." The MLA said he would ask KTR whether to resign or not and asked the person to hang up.

Jangaon MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy was advised to emulate Komatireddy Rajgopal and resign for betterment of the constituency. To this the MLA replied 'ok brother'.

TRS leaders say that the people are under the impression that if bypolls come, politicians particularly from the ruling party will shower benefits on the constituencies.

After K Rajagopal Reddy's resignation, Munugodu constituency has seen many developmental activities. For instance, roads in Chandur were relayed as Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao chose the place for the public meeting. A few new applicants got pensions and other perks, according to leaders.