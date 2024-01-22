Quthubullapur Congress in-charge Kolan Hanumanth Reddy participates in medical camp

Quthbullapur Constituency Congress Party Incharge Kolan Hanumanth Reddy participated as the chief guest in a free medical camp organized in Girinagar under the Quthbullapur 127 division.

The camp aimed to provide medical assistance to the underprivileged. Medicines were distributed to the poor during the program. Kolan Hanumanth Reddy Garu praised the Congress party youth leader of Girinagar Basti, Mohammad Salman, along with Nazir Uddin, Rashid, Bhaskar, Srinivas, and Basti residents, for their efforts in organizing the camp.

Hanmanth Reddy emphasized his support for such service programs and acknowledged the participation of AICC Lok Sabha Parliament Constituency OBC Cell Social Media Malkajgiri Coordinator Tailam Srinivas, Guruvareddy, Balaraju Mudiraj, Ganesh, Mohammed Azhar, and Dalit leaders Eliya Kaka, Harish Akshya, Jalil, Altaf, and others in the event.