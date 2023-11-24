Quthubullapur MLA campaigns in Jeedimetla, highlights constituency development

MLA KP Vivekananda held a campaign in the Spring Field Colony of Jeedimetla Division. Addressing on the occasion, he highlighted the development in Quthubullapur during the past nine years and mentioned the fast-paced flyover construction work in Kompally and questioned whether the opposition could able to see.

He further criticised the opposition parties for not developing the Telangana region in 75 years, while the state has seen rapid development under CM KCR since its formation.

MLA KP Vivekananda urged the people to support the BRS party, which focuses on welfare and development, and give a hat-trick victory in the upcoming elections. The program was attended by members of the 132 Division Election Coordination Committee and others.