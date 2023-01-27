R-Day celebrations held at GMR International Airport 

Rangareddy: The 74th Republic Day was celebrated in a very patriotic atmosphere on Thursday at the GMR Hyderabad International Airport. Pradeep Panicker, CEO-GHIAL hoisted the national flag in the presence of dignitaries and guests. CISF security personnel along with ARFF (Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting) and Raksha Security personnel offered a salute to the distinguished guests. CISF Quick Response Team Commandos showcased their weapons capabilities.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Panicker said about the ongoing expansion and added that after the expansion, the airport will provide seamless travel experience to the passengers. With the addition of new destinations to domestic and international destinations, the airport is now connected to more than 80 domestic and international destinations, he said. He disclosed that new airlines have also started their services from Hyderabad airport. He thanked the CISF, regulatory agencies and all airport partners for their cooperation in providing safe travel to all passengers. A cash reward of Rs.1 lakh has been announced for CISF personnel for their dedicated work in airport security.