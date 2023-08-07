R. Ravi Kumar elected new Vice President of FTCCI

Hyderabad: The city's technocrat, industrialist Rachakonda Ravi Kumar, 61 years, was unanimously elected Vice President of the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) for the year 2023-2024, at its meeting of the managing committee.

FTCCI is a 106-year-old trade and industry body, one of the most dynamic regional trade bodies out of the 150 regional bodies in the country. It has more than 3000 direct members. It associates with 160 Associations/Chambers of Commerce and has an indirect membership of over 25000 members. FTCCI is an important forum, a name to reckon with business, commerce, trade and interaction. He will be in office for a year and subsequently travel up the ladder in the leadership of the chamber.

He is a multifaced personality involved actively in entrepreneurial, spiritual, sports and philanthropic works. He carries over three decades of rich entrepreneurial experience.

Prior to his election, Ravi Kumar was the Managing Committee Member and Chairman of HR & IR at The Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) and the Chairman of ITI Shadnagar.

Disclosing this in a press note issued to the media on Sunday, FTCCI informed that the newly elected Vice President is a well-known industrialist of Hyderabad. He is a whole-time Director of Motion Dynamic Pvt Ltd, an Executive Director of Zetatek Industries Private Limited and a Director in Zetatek Technologies Pvt Ltd which forms the Zetatek Group. A group that is Internationally reputed, in the field of manufacturing, testing, supply, and service of test equipment related to defence, aerospace, automotive and electronics industries.

The group of companies is based out of Hyderabad and began operations in 1990. They established an impeccable reputation as a market leader in the niche segment of Environmental simulation, Motion simulation, and other such test equipment.

Besides his entrepreneurial activities, R. Ravi Kumar is actively associated with the Art of Living Foundation, a volunteer-based, humanitarian and educational non-governmental organization (NGO). He has been a senior faculty member of that organisation. He conducted several stress management workshops in India and abroad. He has delivered lectures and conducted workshops for people from all walks of life including professionals, politicians including cabinet ministers, and sports personalities.

R. Ravi Kumar is also a sports enthusiast and has played Shuttle Badminton at the State and National level and continues to do so.