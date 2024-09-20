Race for district Cong president post hots up

Karimnagar: With the appointment of Mahesh Kumar Goud as the president of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee, district politics among the party has now regained momentum with eyes on the local president post.

Aspirants are trying their best after the party leadership decided to change the district presidents of the party and hand over reins to new leadership. It seems that there is a massive exercise for DCC regular appointment balancing social equations with the instructions of BC and Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu, and In-charge Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Preference is likely to be given to those who have been in the party when the party was not in power. Dr Kavvampally Satyanarayana of SC community, who is the Congress district president, was elected as Manakondur MLA. He is expected to be replaced on the grounds that he needs to devote more time to the constituency as a legislator.

There is an opinion that the party has won three Assembly constituencies in the district under his leadership. The party leaders state that it is more important for Satyanarayana to be accessible to the people of the constituency than to continue in two posts and that is why the leadership intends to appoint a new district president.

Komati Reddy Padmakar Reddy, who is working as Congress district working president, TPCC State Secretary Vaidyula Anjan Kumar Yadav, and Patti Krishna Reddy former president of district Kisan cell are hoping for the post of president.

Akarapu Bhaskar Reddy and BommaSriramchakravarthy, who were senior leaders in Congress, left the party in 2019 and one joined BJP and another joined BRS. Recently, both of them returned to Congress and are hoping for the post. Leaving the party is considered a minus, but former Bhaskar Reddy working as Congress city president and Youth Congress district president might work in his favour.

Velichala Rajendra Rao, who contested as Congress candidate from Karimnagar Constituency in the recent Parliamentary elections, is in the DCC race.

Among those contesting for the post of DCC president, three are from the Reddy community, two are from the BC community and one is from the Velama community. Which social group will be given priority and who will get the president post is not yet clear. Party sources say that the selection of presidents will be done to give priority to all social groups including Jagtial, Peddapalli, and Rajanna Sircilla districts.