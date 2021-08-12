Rachakonda: ACP Nayini Bhujanga Rao awarded Union Home Minister's Medal

Rachakonda: Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nayini Bhujanga Rao from Rachakonda Police Commissionerate has been awarded the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation'.

He served as the investigator in the case involving the rape and murder of three minor girls of Hajipur village. The extraordinary work of the team led by him made a strong case for which the accused was given death penalty.

The horrific crime was committed by Marri Srinivas Reddy. After the investigation, Rao submitted the report to the court. Based on it, he was awarded death sentence on February 6 after a court in Nalgonda found him guilty of rape, kidnap and murder in three cases involving girls aged 14, 17 and 11 years, at Hajipur of Yadadri Bhongir district.

Rao was given the Indian Police Medal last year too. Makajgiri ACP N Shyam Prasad Rao, Warangal DCP Aligati Madhusudhan, ACP G Shyam Sundar and SI Nenavath Nagesh, were also awarded the medal for excellence in investigation.