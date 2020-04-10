Rachakonda CP Bhagwat helps Manipur students who were denied entry in supermarket in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat on Friday helped the two Manipur students who were denied entry at Star supermarket in Vanasthalipuram. The commissioner handed over essential supplies to the students including rice, dal and other items.

Bhagwat interacted with the students and assured them to provide help whenever needed.

The two students - Angam Weapon (24), Thangkai Haokip (22), both hailing from Manipur are currently pursuing BTech in a private college in Hyderabad. On Wednesday, the students visited the star supermarket in Vanasthalipuram to buy some essential items. However, the security guards at the supermarket denied their entry mistaking them as foreigners even after the students produced their Aadhaar cards.

The incident grabbed nationwide attention after a video of the incident has gone viral on the micro-blogging site Twitter. Union minister of state Kiren Rijiju also responded to the tweet and asked the user for further details. Following this, the police arrested the two security guards -- Shankaraiah and Dileep and the store manager Venkataramana.

Manipuri students not allowed to star super market case. Accused arrested, #CP_Rachakonda Shri Mahesh M Bhagwat has personally interacted with students & handed over Rice and pulse as a gesture.@TelanganaDGP @KTRTRS @jtrichao @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice @TelanganaCOPs pic.twitter.com/DStndWPiWw — Rachakonda Police (@RachakondaCop) April 10, 2020





I appreciate such prompt actions by @RachakondaCop police. This kind of humane gesture spreads positive messages and make our country united. https://t.co/qYqjyKnhAK — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) April 10, 2020



