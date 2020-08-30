Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat inaugurates traffic police station

Bhongir: Rachakonda CP Mahesh Bhagwat urged people to follow traffic rules to avoid accidents.

On Saturday, Bhagwat inaugurated new traffic police station in Bhongir along with MLC A Krishna Reddy, DCP Narayana Reddy, traffic additional DCP Manohar. The estimated cost of the police station building is said to be Rs 25 lakh.

Speaking on the occasion he said that out of 2,000 autos, more than 1,100 autos were registered under My auto safe programme held in Bhongir. Also, as many as 30,000 cabs were registered under my safe cab programme held under Rachakonda Commissionerate jurisdiction.

Stating that recovery van and bikes were provided to the new traffic police station, the CP informed that sufficient staff would be allotted to the station very soon.

MLC Krishna Reddy on the occasion stated that lorries and heavy duty trucks of other states are moving via Bhongir thus he suggested the local municipal officials to shift the roadside shops somewhere else from Jagdevpur chowrasta as many road accidents have been taking place near the junction.

Later, both MLC and CP planted saplings on the station premises. ACP N Bhujanaga Rao, traffic ACP Shankar, AR ACP B Krishnaiah and other officials also participated.