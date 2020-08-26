Rachakonda CP Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat interacts with Covid-affected police personnel

Ranga Reddy: Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat interacted with 78 Covid police personnel by zoom app to boost them up on Tuesday.



Facing the adversities presented by Covid, police have always been in the forefront in performing their duties. In the process few of them are also being affected by the Covid. It is at this juncture that the CP felt it as his foremost duty to talk to each one of the police officer who tested were positive. However, as the numbers began to soar, it became difficult to speak personally on call to each police officer. Therefore, he conceived the idea of interacting with all personnel over the zoom conferencing call. Since July 4, he conducted seven zoom calls with nearly 400 personnel.

Every zoom session is attended by the CP, Addl CP Sudheer Babu, Addl DCP Admin K Shilpavalli and Dr Avinash to interact with the active Covid positive personnel of Rachakonda. On Tuesday zoom conference call has been conducted with nearly 78 police personnel after the last conference call. The CP while addressing the staff advised them to be confident and strictly adhere to the medicines and schedule as advised by the doctor. He stated that there is no need to be panic about being tested positive as they have the support of Rachakonda police 24/7 and they can reach out to any of them any time for advice or help. He added that 99.5 per cent of Rachakonda staff have been cured of the Covid by being in home isolation and only few officers had to be admitted in hospital and even they have recovered and discharged.

Additional CP Sudheer Babu interacting with the positive personnel advised them to have an exercise routine and good eating habits so as to recover fast.

During the session, the participants brought up their health concerns and the same were discussed and addressed by Dr Avinash. Participants could also clear doubts regarding the health of their family members be it children or spouse or parents.