Rachakonda police seize 294 kg ganja seized in Yadadri

The Rachakonda police on Monday seized 294 kg of ganja here at Yadadri Bhongir district. The police arrested the inter-state gang smuggling ganja and narcotic drugs. The worth of seized ganja is estimated to be of Rs 43.54 lakh.



Bhongir Special Operations Team (SOT) and Ramannapet police jointly held the operation and caught the gang smuggling ganja. It is yet to be learned where the gang is transporting the drugs. More details are awaited.

Two days ago, the Kodad police arrested four drug peddling gang and seized Rs 102 kg of ganja. The arrested were travelling towards Akola in Maharashtra via Hyderabad. The arrested persons were identified as Arif Khan, Sk Irshad, Kiran Deepak and Vinay Sailesh.