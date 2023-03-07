Ragging is inhuman act: SP Apoorva Rao

Narketpally: District SP Apoorva Rao on Monday strongly advocated measures against ragging and stressed precautionary measures during social media usage on Monday. District SP Apoorva Rao participated as the chief guest in an awareness programmeon eve-teasing, ragging, and precautionary measures to be taken while using social media. The programme was conducted at Kamineni Medical College in Narketpally, where she warned medical students about the consequences of ragging.





Rao emphasized that if anyone is involved in ragging, a case will be registered under the ragging act, and the accused are liable to face 6 months to 3 years of punishment. She applauded the efforts of the She Teams working in Nalgonda district, particularly in crowded areas like bus stands, railway stations, colleges, markets, and shopping malls.





She defined ragging as a form of humiliation, threatening, and intimidating behavior towards victims, including beating and other forms of harassment. She reiterated that ragging is an inhumane culture and that everyone should stay away from it, along with bad habits like cigarettes, gutka, and ganja at a young age. She cautioned female students to be careful about social media usage, particularly Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, and advised them to take precautions while posting photos and videos for personal safety.





She urged victims to call the police or dial 100 in case of receiving unsolicited messages on social media and promised immediate legal action against the culprits. CI Rajasekhar Goud, CI ChityalaSivaram Reddy, Principal of Medical College Shruti Mahanty, Medical Superintendent Dr. Edwin Luther Police, cultural artists, and others participated.



