Ragging Scandal at Khammam Medical College: Professor Faces Action for Shaving Student’s Head

Khammam: A shocking case of ragging has come to light at the Khammam Government Medical College, where an MBBS first-year student was allegedly forced to shave his head by an assistant professor. The incident, which occurred earlier this month, has sparked outrage and prompted an investigation.

According to reports, the first-year student, hailing from Mulugu district, had joined the college on November 12. The student initially faced harassment from senior students over his hairstyle, a Chinese-style haircut. Following their insistence, he trimmed his hair and returned to class. However, Assistant Professor Rahman, who serves as the college’s anti-ragging officer, deemed the haircut inappropriate and took the student to a salon, forcing him to shave his head completely.

The matter came to light when the student lodged a complaint with the college principal. Following a preliminary investigation, the principal relieved Assistant Professor Rahman of his anti-ragging duties. While authorities tried to keep the incident confidential, the news spread widely, drawing public attention.

Minister Orders Strict Action

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha expressed anger over the incident, directing officials to take immediate action against those responsible. In a teleconference held on Sunday, he ordered a thorough inquiry into the matter and demanded measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

The minister also stressed the need for awareness campaigns across all medical colleges to educate students about the consequences of ragging. He urged senior students to foster a friendly environment and warned against intimidating juniors under the guise of ragging. Collaboration with the police department to curb such activities was also suggested.

This incident highlights the persistent issue of ragging in educational institutions and underscores the need for strict enforcement of anti-ragging laws to protect students’ welfare and ensure a safe learning environment.