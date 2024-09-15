Rahul denigrates Indian values on foreign soil: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister of Coal and Mines and Telangana BJP president G Kishan Reddy said that once again, it has been proved that the words and actions of the Opposition leader and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi do not square up with one another.

Criticising the Congress MP for running down India’s democratic values and denigrating the Constitution on foreign soil, he said Rahul Gandhi has no moral right to talk about the freedom of the press in India.

He noted that against the backdrop of Rahul Gandhi’s parlays with American lawmakers, he asked if Rahul Gandhi responded to the problems faced by the Hindus in Bangladesh. Instead of answering the question, the “Congress goons” have attacked and taken away his phone and confined him in a room, deleting the entire video of the interview in Dallas on September 7, he alleged.

Did he ask whether attacking journalists for asking controversial questions is democratic? Kishan Reddy appealed to all the democratic forces to condemn the behaviour of Rahul Gandhi and his party’s supporters for spreading false propaganda on foreign soil that journalists in India are not safe but attacking an Indian journalist on foreign soil. Condemning the attack on the Indian journalist by the Congress goons in Dallas, he alleged it was done on the orders of Rahul Gandhi.

The incident exposes the real face and double standard of the Congress and Rahul Gandhi, who walks around with the constitution, in his hand and goes to foreign lands to badmouth and sully the image of the country.

Recalling the journalists and editors sent to jail under the MISA Act and banning the newspapers during the emergency, Kishan Reddy said, “suppression of media is in the DNA of the Congress party, more so, in the Nehru family. Further, he said that the Congress party never bothered about the protection of Hindus, and no Congress leader is talking about the massacre and carnage of Bangladeshi Hindus.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Mohammad Yunus, on the phone on the same. Besides, mentioned the same thing during the recent discussions with the US President.