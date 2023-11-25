Rahul Gandhi alleges BRS of resorting to corruption on all fronts

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that people's demands were not fulfilled with the current situation in Telangana under KCR rule. Speaking in Bodhan, Rahul Gandhi criticised the governance in Telangana, stating that there is no public governance and that the state has suffered due tocorruptionand the rule of a single family. He mentioned the corruption in Dharani, in the Dalit Bandhu scheme, and the increasing scams in land, sand, and wine mafia in the state.

Rahul Gandhi also accused Telangana Chief Minister KCR of accumulating money for personal gain. He further claimed that SC sub-plan funds were not utilised for the benefit of Scheduled Castes.

Gandhi promised that if the Congress comes to power, the price of gas cylinders will be reduced and they will implement six guarantees within 100 days. He expressed confidence that the people of Telangana will support the Congress in the upcoming elections. During the event, senior leader Mandava Venkateswara Rao joined the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi.



