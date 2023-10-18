Live
Just In
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi arrives Telangana
AICC senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrived in Hyderabad by a special flight to kick start BUs Yatra in Mulugu district today evening.
The two senior Congress leaders will participate in bus yatra for three days in Telangana. They duo left for Ramappa temple in Mulugu district to perform special puja before launching the Yatra.
The two senior Congress leaders will participate in bus yatra for three days in Telangana. They duo left for Ramappa temple in Mulugu district to perform special puja before launching the Yatra.
The AICC leaders will visit Mulugu, Peddapally, Nizamabad and Karimnagar districts during their stay in Telangana.
Congress leaders Anjan Kumar Yadav extended a warm welcome to AICC leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi who reached Begumpet in a special flight from Delhi.
T. Subbirami Reddy, Renuka Chaudhary, Shabbir Ali, Kodanda Reddy, Niranjan, Anil Yadav, Harkara Venugopal, Samirullah, Fahem Qureshi, Fahem, Mettu Sai Kumar and others also present.