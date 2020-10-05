Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka's visit to Hathras a jolly trip: Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash

Hyderabad: Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi tour to Hathras, on Saturday, to console the family of alleged gang rape victim was more a political jolly trip than to show any genuine concern said Telangana BJP leader NV Subhash. In a statement here on Sunday, he alleged that the Congress leaders trip exposed that it was meant only to defame the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath Das, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



He pointed out that the Congress leaders' sudden shift from their agitation against the farm bills to Hathras showed their real concern was not people but their party's political agenda.

It proved beyond doubt that they did not have any constructive role to play in politics. Unfortunately, the political parties in the country were becoming more of power-mongers than thinking about people's welfare.

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks that the country was under dictatorship, the BJP leader dubbed her as Congress party's mouthpiece.

Subhash said that the opposition parties in the country were eager to grab or retain power without a sense of responsibility and accountability towards the people.

He welcomed Uttar Pradesh government's decision of a CBI probe into the alleged gang rape. He said that accused in such incidents should be brought to justice and should be awarded stringent punishment.