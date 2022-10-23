Rahul Gandhi receives grand welcome in Telangana

Narayanpet: Rahul Gandhi received a grand welcome amidst huge a public gathering by TPCC chief and other senior Congress leaders at Krishna bridge near Thai Road in Gudeballur village of Makthal constituency early morning on Sunday.



Rahul Gandhi commenced his over 3 KM walkathon from Earmasur village in Karnataka and entered into Telangana from across Krishna Bridge near Thai Road and concluded the yatra at around 10.30 am near Gude Ballur village.



On his arrival into Telangana, TPCC chief Revanth Reddy gave a grand welcome and handed him India Flag. Nearly around 3 to four thousand people from across erstwhile Mahabubnagar gathered by the local Congress leader, who gave Rahul a grand welcome amidst youth Congress activist playing dance and band giving a rousing welcome.









After walking nearly over 3 kilometers amdist huge public presence, was hardly visible to the onlookers alongside the road who were waiting eagerly to have a glimpse of the Rahul Gandhi Scion.

The AICC leader, before concluding his walkathon after reaching Gude Ballur addressed the gathering and said that his Yatra is aimed at uniting the people of India. He slammed at the BJP party for creating rifts in the society and spewing venom among the people and dividing them based on, caste, region and religion. He added that people across all the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are giving his Yatra a grand welcome and supporting the Congress party in a big way.









Rahul also said that today India is facing many problems and challenges. The rich are becoming richer and the poor are becoming further poor. The BJP government has miserably failed in addressing people's problems. Rising costs of commodities, increasing fuel prices, and lack of employment has deplored the lives of people, said Gandhi during his brief speech.

Gandhi has announced a 3-day break from October 24, 25, and 26 to the Bharat Jodo Yatra in the wake of Deepavali festival. The yatra will again commence from Gude Ballur village on October 27th.

According to Congress party sources, the yatra will cover 6 constituencies in erstwhile Mahabubnagar and is expected to reach Hyderabad on November 3rd next month.





I Welcome our Charismatic & inspiring leader shri @RahulGandhi Ji on behalf of Telangana. #ManaTelanganaManaRahul #BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/54DxuPWpw4 — Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) October 23, 2022



