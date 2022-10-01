Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Oct 24 in Telangana, informs Revanth

Hyderabad: TPCC president Revanth Reddy said that Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 24. Speaking to the media here, he mentioned that senior Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh and Jairam Ramesh will visit Hyderabad on October 4. "We will fix a meeting between national Congress leaders and Telangana intellectuals, social activists, and leaders fighting on people's issues ahead of arranging interaction with Rahul during padayatra," he explained.

The Telangana Congress president stated that they will meet DGP on Sunday and seek permission for Rahul's yatra by submitting a route map. "Setting up sub-committees to mobilise party cadre for padayatra," he mentioned and gave a call to people to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra in large number.

Revanth termed Minister for IT and Industries K. Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) as non-local to Telangana. "KTR studied in AP's Guntur and residing in the USA when I was actively involved in Telangana agitation," he added.