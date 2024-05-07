Rahul, Priyanka to pep up Cong campaign in State on May 9, 10

Hyderabad: As part of the Lok Sabha election campaign in Telangana, the Gandhi siblings Rahul and Priyanka will be visiting at least four constituencies and addressing meetings there on May 9 and 10.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Telangana for the second time this month and will attend Narsapur (in Medak) and Saroornagar (in Malkajgiri) meetings on May 9. While AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi will address in Kamareddy (in Zaheerabad) and Tandur (in Chevella) on May 10.

Apart from this, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who is continuing his roadshows and corner meetings after Monday’s coverage of areas under Secunderabad, will continue to remain busy even on Tuesday. He will be addressing a public meeting in Karimnagar on May 7. Later in the evening, he will take part in two roadshows in the Warangal constituency.

On May 8, the CM will take part in the corner meeting in Armoor, followed by a roadshow and a corner meeting in Nizamabad. The next day, he will accompany Rahul Gandhi.

On May 10, following the public meetings in Kamareddy and Tandoor being attended by Priyanka Gandhi, during the evening hours, Revanth will take up the roadshow in Shadnagar.

On May 11, Saturday, Revanth Reddy will address the corner meeting in Patancheru. Later in the afternoon, he will conclude his campaign with a public meeting in Makthal, Mahbubnagar constituency.

Meanwhile, AICC has also engaged women leaders from AICC to woo the women. While highlighting the success of the Mahalakshmi and Gruha Jyothi schemes in Telangana and promises made by the Congress in the Lok Sabha poll manifesto, they planned to engage female voters through ‘Nari Nyay Sammelan’ meetings.

Among the AICC leaders who are confirmed are president of the All India Mahila Congress and Special Invitee CWC, Alka Lamba. She will be campaigning in Secunderabad, Hyderabad, Bhongir, and Chevella between May 8 and 11. Apart from holding public meetings called ‘Nari Nyay Sammelan’ in these constituencies, she will also be taking part in a ‘padayatra’ in Secunderabad constituency on May 8.