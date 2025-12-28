Raichur–Kurnool inter-state road a nightmare for farmers

Gadwal: Farmers and local residents are facing severe hardships due to the deplorable condition of a two-kilometre stretch of the inter-state road connecting Raichur and Kurnool, particularly between Mittadoddi and Baligera villages.

The road, which serves as a crucial link for agricultural transport and daily travel, has turned into a major obstacle for farmers over the past two years.

Raising serious concerns over the prolonged neglect of this road, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Gadwal Constituency President Bandari S Raju strongly demanded that the authorities take up road construction immediately.

Speaking to the media Bandari S Raju said that the incomplete and damaged road has been causing immense trouble to farmers, who depend on it to transport crops, seeds, fertilizers, and other essentials.

He alleged that despite repeated complaints, no responsible authority has come forward to address the issue for the last two years.

“The poor condition of this inter-state road has made daily life miserable for farmers and the general public. Vehicles frequently break down, travel time has increased, and there is a constant risk of accidents,” he stated. Raju criticised political leaders and elected representatives for ignoring the problem despite regularly traveling on the same road.

He accused successive governments of seeking votes from the public during elections but failing to fulfill basic infrastructure needs once in power.

“People have been suffering for years due to bad roads, but the ruling authorities remain indifferent. This negligence clearly reflects the lack of concern for farmers and rural communities,” he said.

He warned that if the government does not immediately respond by inspecting the road and initiating construction work, the BSP will launch a large-scale agitation demanding justice for farmers and road users.

Raju urged the concerned departments and ruling leaders to act without delay and ensure that the inter-state road is rebuilt properly, providing safe and convenient transportation facilities to the people of the region.

The issue has sparked growing anger among farmers and residents, who hope that the government will finally take note of their long-standing grievance and deliver a permanent solution.