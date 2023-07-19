Rain alert revs up govt machinery across State

Hyderabad: After a dry spell of almost 45 days, the State is experiencing rain under the influence of the South West Monsoon. North Telangana districts received incessant rain; some parts of South Telangana were relieved by moderate rain on Tuesday.

While the Indian Meteorological department forecast the State will receive heavy rain for three days, the government is taking all precautions to avoid human and property loss. All the wings concerned have been alerted.

The northern districts of Telangana, mainly Adilabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jayashankar-Bhupalapally, Mulugu, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mahabubabad will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday.

Moderate rainfall is predicted in Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthy, Ranga Reddy, Vikarabad, Suryapet, Hyderabad, Mahabubabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Yadadri, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Siddipet, and Karimnagar districts. While the intensity of rainfall in these regions is expected to be lower than in the afore mentioned districts, residents should remain cautious to avoid any inconvenience or disruption caused by the weather conditions

Narayanpet, Jogulamba-Gadwal, Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Khammam districts are to receive light rain during the specified period.

The IMD officials said the highest rainfall of 53 mm was recorded in Gangavaram village (Nizamabad district) followed by Bhainsa ( 49.5 mm ) and Kamareddy ( 49.3 mm). Most areas in north Telangana districts received moderate rain.

The Irrigation, Municipal Administration, Panchayati Raj and Roads & Buildings departments have been alerted; the officials have been instructed to deploy teams in vulnerable places where the threat of submergence and damage of structures is predicted. Officials said no breaches of canals and bridges were reported so far. The Disaster Management teams will be deployed in low-lying areas in the heavy rain-prone habitations.