Rain batters Hyderabad on New Year day

The city witnessed a moderate rainfall on the New Year day which also partially disrupted the vehicular traffic. People were seen in raincoat and stayed indoors due to the chilling weather conditions.

The rains are expected to lash parts of the city for the next few days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). The cause of rainfall is due to the trough with a cyclonic circulation formed over northern Telangana.

The city also received light spell of rain on the early hours of Thursday bringing down the temperature. Cold waves are likely to be prevailed across the state due to the change in the weather conditions in the next few days, as per the weather officials.



