Rainfall to continue to lash Telangana: IMD

Light to moderate rainfall is predicted in Telangana for another four days, said the Indian Meteorological Department centre in Hyderabad. In the latest, the IMD set a forecast of light to moderate rains with thunderstorm and lightning in many districts of the state till April 26.

The weathermen attributed the rainfall is due to the pressure on the over south-central Maharashtra to Southern Tamil Nadu with a periodicity of 0.9 km above sea level.

On the other hand, Adilabad town recorded the highest of 40.4 degree Celsius on Thursday, according to the Telangana State Development & Planning Society (TSDPS) said. Meanwhile, districts like Siddipet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Nagarkurnool, Mahabubnagar, Medak, Narayanpet, Medchal-Malkajgiri received light to moderate rainfall on Thursday.

