Rainfall to lash Telangana over next 3 days

Telangana: Moderate to heavy rainfall to lash Telangana for the next three days, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Low-pressure over the central part of the western Rajasthan associating with a trough of 7.6 km from sea-level will lead to the rainfall.

The officials also said that low-pressure is expected to develop over the northern Bay of Bengal today might lead to the rainfall at isolation places in Telangana today and tomorrow. Thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by rainfall will be seen on August 26, the IMD said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), districts like Mancherial, Jagtial, Jayashankar, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Narayanpet received light rainfall between 2.5 and 15.5 mm. Krishna mandal in Narayanpet district has received the highest of 14.3 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 30 and 32 degree celsius while the minimum temperatures to be in range of 21 and 23 degree celsius.

Rainfall is also likely to lash Andhra Pradesh due to the low-pressure. Coastal Andhra, Yanam, Rayalaseema will see moderate rainfall.