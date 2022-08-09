Rains haunt Telangana

Hyderabad: After a brief lull, Telangana is once again in the grip of heavy rains. India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded a red alert in seven districts. The incessant rains since Monday morning had disrupted normal life in old Khammam and Adilabad districts.

According to the weather office, Adilabad, Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Jagtial and Jayashankar Bhupalpally will receive heavy rains. Orange alerts were also issued in Nizamabad, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem and Siddipet districts.

The IMD officials said that "the current situation is due to the low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts and it will continue for two or more days".

Officials said that the GHMC was closely monitoring the flood levels in the water bodies, reservoirs and was keeping close watch on low-lying areas.

Yellow alert was sounded in the city and the disaster management teams have been deployed in the flood-prone areas to check any untoward incidents.

According to reports from the Hans Team, people postponed their travel plans in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Jayashankar Bhupalpally and some parts of Kothagudem districts where the interior habitations received heavy rains. Standing crops have also been damaged in some places. In some places, the road network was damaged due to sudden downpour in the interior places. The forecast for the city of Hyderabad is that it would experience light to moderate rainfall in the next two days.