Rains likely for two days in Telangana

Telangana to receive light to moderate rainfall within 24 hours in the state due to the formation of low-pressure area over Northern Karantaka and South-east Odisha.

The flow of winds from the South-east region in Telangana will also lead to rainfall in the state. According to the Telangana state Development Planning Society, the Adilabad district in the state received 25.4 mm of rainfall in Talamadugu on Thursday. On the contrary, the temperature in Bhadradri Kothagudem district recorded at 39.4 degrees.

On March 19, Hyderabad witnessed sudden showers and hailstorm in some parts of the city. Trimulgherry in the city received 44.8 mm of rainfall followed by Marredpally at 35.3 mm and 28 mm at Uppal.