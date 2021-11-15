Rains to lash Hyderabad for next 48 hours

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall in Hyderabad today and tomorrow. The weatherman attributes the reason to the low-pressure in the Bay of Bengal which is will turn into a cyclonic circulation and is expected to move towards coastal area of Andhra Pradesh.



Also, heavy winds from easterly direction are also blowing towards Telangana following which the parts of state may witness moderate rainfall.

On the other hand, the night temperatures in the state increased by 7 degrees. On Sunday morning, Ramagundam recorded 25 degree Celsius, that is lowest in the month. Meanwhile, parts of Telangana also received rainfall on Sunday. The highest was recorded by Venkatapuram in Mulugu at 3.3 cm followed by Ravindranagar in Komaram Bheem at 2.1 cm.