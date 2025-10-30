Rains unleash widespread devastation in Palamuru

Mahabubnagar: Cyclone Muntha has unleashed widespread devastation across the erstwhile Mahabubnagar (Palamuru) region, with torrential rains lashing the area for the past three days.

The incessant downpour has disrupted normal life, flooded colonies, washed away bridges, and cut off road connectivity between several villages.

In Mahabubnagar district headquarters, heavy rains inundated low-lying colonies near Pedda Cheruvu, railway station, and Old Palamuru, forcing residents indoors. The municipal authorities issued high alerts, advising people to stay cautious and vacate weak or dilapidated houses.

In Achampet (Nagarkurnool district), the situation is dire as main roads and residential colonies have turned into lakes, while streams and rivulets are overflowing dangerously. Transport links to villages such as Choutapalli, Maddimadugu, and Uppununtla have been completely severed.

In Veldanda mandal, Byrapur village suffered major damage as mud embankments near a cement bridge were washed away.

Similarly, the Erravalli stream near Gokaram village (Charakonda mandal) and the Sudhapalli stream in Madgul (Rangareddy district) are flowing at alarming levels, cutting off vital routes.The Narayanpet district witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall, causing flooding in low-lying areas and damaging standing paddy crops. A tragic incident occurred in Hajikhampet, where a mud wall collapse injured a mother and daughter, who were later shifted to hospital by police. In Uppununtla mandal, villagers made desperate efforts to rescue two cattle trapped in the middle of the Dundubhi stream, which has been flowing furiously. The Kalwakurthy–Telkapally and Charakonda–Erravalli routes have been washed away, stranding commuters.

Meanwhile, Collector Prateek Jain declared a holiday for all schools in Kodangal constituency as a precautionary measure. In Kollapur constituency, overflowing streams near Pasupula, Bavaipally, and Chandrabandha Tanda have disrupted vehicular movement and isolated several habitations.

In Lingala mandal, locals saved a man trapped in a car caught in a raging stream between Ambatipally and Hausalikunta villages, while villagers in Achampet’s Rangapur and Marlapadu Tanda used tractors to rescue farmers and families stranded in waterlogged fields.

A major disaster struck Lattipur village in Uppununtla mandal, where a portion of the Dindi Bridge on the Hyderabad–Srisailam National Highway (HN 765) collapsed, cutting off the main route between Hyderabad and Srisailam. Police have cordoned off the area and diverted traffic for safety.

Amid this grim situation, Additional Collector (Revenue) Madhusudan Naik visited the Control Room at the District Collectorate (IDOC) and reviewed the situation through a video conference with Tahsildars from various mandals.

He instructed officials to monitor ponds, tanks, and canals continuously, and to install warning boards or barricades near roads where water is overflowing to prevent accidents.

With the Met Department forecasting continued rainfall, district authorities have urged residents to stay indoors and avoid venturing into flooded areas until the situation improves. Emergency teams remain on high alert across the Palamuru region.