Raj Bhavan summons Transport officials, as uncertainty over TSRTC Bill continues

Hyderabad: The uncertainty over tabling of the TSRTC (Absorption of Employees into Government Service) Bill, 2023 continues as the Monsoon Session of this Assembly is likely to be concluded today. The State government awaits consent from the Governor, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan over the Draft Bill.

Governor who reached Hyderabad on Sunday from Puducherry will be holding a meeting with higher officials from the Transport department to get more information. She will be giving a nod to the bill once she feels satisfied with the State government's plans. Meanwhile, Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar met Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and brought to his notice about the situation. He informed him that the Bill will be tabled once it gets Governor’s approval.

Governor who is keen about the development, has been seeking clarification on different aspects of the TSRTC’s merger into Government services. Earlier, citing 30% Union government’s stake in Corporation she sought details regarding the Centre’s approval for initiating the process of merger of TSRTC in Government services. She also sought clarity about the future of the Corporation's assets in case of a merger. If these assets will continue to be part of the Corporation or the government will be taking over these properties.

On Saturday she expressed concern following a strike conducted by RTC employees and conveyed her support through a series of Tweets. She also interacted with TSRTC employee JAC and two union representatives and ‘heard their grievances’ on the provisions of TSRTC bill through Video Conference.

“Addressed the representatives of employees union of #TSRTC virtually, expressed My Concerns over the future of 43373 employees Workplace Safety and Future Benefits. Assured them of protecting their interest always as in the Past,” she tweeted.