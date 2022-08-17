Rajagopal imposed bypoll for sake of contracts

Munugodu (Nalgonda): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy on Wednesday questioned why Rajagopal Reddy was not contesting from the same party if he had resigned for the development of Munugodu constituency.

The Minister inspected the arrangements for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's Prajadeevena Sabha to be held at Munugodu on August 20.

Speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish Reddy accused the Komatireddy brothers of making politics a business. He accused the Komatireddy brothers over shifting loyalty to other parties for the sake of contracts.

Stating that Komatireddy brothers had developed politically with Congress, he alleged that Komatireddy brothers sold rights of Telangana to Andhra leaders in united Andhra Pradesh.

He described Komatireddy brothers as traitors who sold the water share of the people of Nalgonda district to YS Rajashekar Reddy.

Rajgopal joined the BJP after Congress was bereft of leaders in the State. He said that TRS MLAs resigned only for the sake of the State during the Telangana movement and all of them contested from TRS only in by-polls.

He said that the by-elections are coming for Munugodu only for the sake of contracts of Rajgopal Reddy. He predicted that BJP will stood in the third place in Munugodu by-poll.

Minister Jagadish Reddy criticised that only abusers who want to abuse power are migrating.

MLAs Chirumarthi Lingaiah, Bhaskar Rao, TSIIC Corporation Chairman Gyadari Balamallu, former MLC Karne Prabhakar, Sports Development Chairman Venkateswara Reddy accompanied the Minister.