Rajanala Srihari does it again

Warangal: Former SAAP director and BRS leader Rajanala Srihari has his way of doing things. Every time he comes up with a novel idea to help the poor.

Marking the 69th birthday of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday, he distributed a calendar, a jacket piece/towel and a betel nut and Rs 116 in cash to the poor people. The specialty of the calendar was that it contained the information of welfare schemes and developmental programmes introduced by KCR. Rajanala Srihari told the media persons that his aim was to reach out to the common man explaining the welfare and developmental programmes initiated by the BRS government.

The city is abuzz with celebration with the BRS leaders celebrating the birthday of KCR by cutting cakes, distributing sweets and bursting crackers. Instead of jumping on the bandwagon, Rajanala Srihari chose to help the poor, the local BRS cadres said, appreciating the programme.

It may be mentioned here that Rajanala Srihari in the past had also celebrated KTR's birthday and his four years as BRS working president with charity programmes.